Philippine Airlines offers to buy out PAL minority shareholders

MANILA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Philippine Airlines owner Lucio Tan is buying out minority shareholders in parent PAL Holdings Inc at a discount, a senior airline official said on Friday.

The voluntary tender offer comes on the heels of the $1 billion deal to acquire the San Miguel Corp’s 49 percent stake in the parent firm of PAL Holdings, that in turn controls around 90 percent of Asia’s oldest airline.

The tender offer price, which will be announced next week, will be lower than current prices, PAL General Manager Jaime Bautista told Reuters by telephone.

Trading of PAL Holdings’ shares, which closed at 5.42 pesos each ($0.1207) on Thursday, were suspended from trading early on Friday.