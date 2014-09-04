FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Petron to sell up to $229 mln preferred shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Petron to sell up to $229 mln preferred shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Petron Corp, the largest oil refiner in the Philippines, said on Thursday it plans to raise as much as $229 million by selling preferred shares.

In a disclosure, the company said its executive committee approved the public offer of 7 billion pesos worth of preferred shares, with an oversubscription option of up to 3 billion.

Petron, owned by the country’s most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is spending $2 billion to upgrade its refinery in Bataan province west of Metro Manila.

Shares of Petron rose 0.17 percent to 11.98 pesos apiece while the broader index inched up 0.11 percent as of 0153 GMT.

To see the full disclosure, click on (bit.ly/1nxt3o2)

1 US dollar = 43.5150 Philippine peso Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry

