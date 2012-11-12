FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Petron swings to profit in Q3 vs Q2
November 12, 2012

Philippines' Petron swings to profit in Q3 vs Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Philippine oil refiner Petron Corp , a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said it had net income of 500 million pesos ($12 million) in the third quarter, rebounding from the previous quarter’s net loss of 2.1 billion pesos.

Petron gave no comparative year-ago figure. In a previous filing, it reported an unaudited net profit of 1.55 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2011.

For the company's statement, click on link.reuters.com/quw83t.

$1 = 41.1 pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila

