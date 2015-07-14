FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Del Monte Arabia to invest $250 mln in Philippines fruit plantation - govt official
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 14, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Del Monte Arabia to invest $250 mln in Philippines fruit plantation - govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 14 (Reuters) - Del Monte Arabia, one of the world’s leading producers of prepared fruit and vegetables, is investing $250 million in a banana and pineapple plantation on Palawan island in the Philippines, a local government official said on Tuesday.

Jose Alvarez, the governor of Palawan, said the investment deal would be sealed through a memorandum of understanding which he will sign with the company on July 28.

The plantation will cover a total 6,000 hectares in three towns in the southernmost part of Palawan and the produce from the plantation will be exported to Asia, North Asia and the Middle East, Alvarez said.

Production is expected to begin in two years, he added.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.