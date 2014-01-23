FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' PLDT readies peso retail bond for up to $332 mln
January 23, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' PLDT readies peso retail bond for up to $332 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) aims to raise up to 15 billion pesos ($332 million) via its maiden peso retail bond issue to finance capital expenditure and refinance existing debt, it said on Thursday.

The base offer size is 10 billion pesos, with an option for over-subscription of up to 5 billion pesos. The week-long offer period starts on Friday, the country’s most valuable listed firm said in a statement.

Coupon rates have been set at 5.2250 percent per annum for seven-year bonds and 5.2813 percent per annum for 10-year bonds, payable quarterly.

First Metro Investment Corp, BDO Capital & Investment Corp, BPI Capital Corp and HSBC have been tapped as underwriters and bookrunners.

