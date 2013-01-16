FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manila's PLDT says sees deal to sell outsourcing unit to CVC soon
January 16, 2013

Manila's PLDT says sees deal to sell outsourcing unit to CVC soon

MANILA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) expects to forge a deal soon with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd to sell a stake in its business process outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT’s chairman said on Wednesday.

PLDT, the country’s second-most valuable listed firm, is in exclusive talks with CVC to sell 80 percent of its wholly owned unit.

“Yes...maybe we’ll have a deal in the next few weeks,” Manuel Pangilinan, PLDT’s chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event when asked about the status of the exclusive talks.

