Manila's PLDT says sees deal to sell outsourcing unit to CVC soon

MANILA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) expects to forge a deal soon with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd to sell a stake in its business process outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT’s chairman said on Wednesday.

PLDT, the country’s second-most valuable listed firm, is in exclusive talks with CVC to sell 80 percent of its wholly owned unit.

“Yes...maybe we’ll have a deal in the next few weeks,” Manuel Pangilinan, PLDT’s chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event when asked about the status of the exclusive talks.