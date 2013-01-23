FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASIS POINT - Philippines' PLDT gets $300 mln club loan
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

BASIS POINT - Philippines' PLDT gets $300 mln club loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following item was published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Basis Point) - Four banks have clubbed Together a $300 million five-year term loan for Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, according to sources.

The four -- ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ , Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp -- each provided $75 million.

All-in pricing on the deal, which has an average life of three years, is less than 200bp, according to a source.

Signing took place on Jan. 16, and the proceeds will refinance existing debt. (Reporting by Maggie Chen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
