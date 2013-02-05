FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manila's PLDT to sell outsourcing unit to CVC
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Manila's PLDT to sell outsourcing unit to CVC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co said it will sell a majority stake in its business process outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd - a deal that underlines rising interest in the Philippines as an investment destination.

Terms were not disclosed but last month a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal was valued at about $320 million including debt.

PLDT, the country’s second-most valuable listed firm, said it would sell an 80 percent stake in SPi Global Holdings, a diversified business process outsourcing firm with global operations, and keep the remaining holding.

The unit had also attracted interest from other buyout firms including Bain Capital and Carlyle Group, according to Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal is expected to be completed next month. PLDT said it continually reviews its strategy and portfolio and the sale represented an opportunity to realise attractive returns for shareholders.

UBS was PLDT’s exclusive financial adviser.

SPi has more than 18,000 employees and operations in the United States, Europe, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and Australia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.