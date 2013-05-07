FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' PLDT sees 2.7 pct growth in 2013 core profit, Q1 drops
May 7, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' PLDT sees 2.7 pct growth in 2013 core profit, Q1 drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 7 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) expects its 2013 core net profit to rise 2.7 percent, a pick up from the 4.4 percent drop in 2012, as internet and broadband revenues increase.

PLDT, the country’s second most valuable listed firm, gave its forecast after posting on Tuesday an 8 percent drop in first-quarter profit, partly due to lower foreign exchange and derivative gains from a strong peso and costs related to job cuts.

The company said net income from January to March was 9.2 billion pesos ($224.83 million) against a revised 9.96 billion pesos in the same year-ago period.

Most Philippine market analysts do no provide quarterly forecasts.

PLDT, part-owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd , Japan’s NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , in February reached a deal to sell for $316 million its business process outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd. The deal was concluded last month.

To view the company’s statement, click on

