Philippines' PLDT Q2 net profit jumps 13 pct on year
August 7, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' PLDT Q2 net profit jumps 13 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) posted on Wednesday a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit driven by higher revenue from its mobile phone and broadband businesses as well as lower depreciation costs.

Net profit in the June quarter was 10.53 billion pesos ($242 million) compared with net profit of 9.31 billion pesos in the same period last year, the country’s second most valuable listed firm said in a statement.

Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, rose 6 percent to 9.82 billion pesos.

Most Philippine market analysts do not provide quarterly forecasts.

In May, PLDT, part-owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd , Japan’s NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , set a full-year core net profit guidance of 38.3 billion pesos, up 2.7 percent.

To view the company's statement, click on link.reuters.com/pub32v.

($1 = 43.5 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco

