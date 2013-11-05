Philippines' PLDT Q3 net profit rises 2 pct

MANILA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) posted on Tuesday a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher revenue and one-time gains from the sale of its business process outsourcing unit.

Net profit in the September quarter was 9.25 billion pesos ($213.6 million) compared with net profit of 9.1 billion pesos in the same period last year, the country’s second most valuable listed firm said in a statement.

PLDT, owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd, Japan’s NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo, said its core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, rose 2 percent to 9.4 billion pesos.

Most market analysts in the Philippines do not provide quarterly forecasts.

PLDT had earlier set a full-year core net profit guidance of 38.3 billion pesos for 2013.

To view the company's statement, click on link.reuters.com/xer44v.

($1 = 43.3 pesos)