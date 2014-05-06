FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' PLDT Q1 net income rises 2 pct on yr
May 6, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' PLDT Q1 net income rises 2 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 6 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country’s most valuable listed company, on Tuesday reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly earnings helped by double-digit growth in broadband and data revenues.

Net income in the March quarter was 9.4 billion pesos ($212 million) compared with 9.2 billion pesos in the same period last year. It was PLDT’s biggest profit in the past three quarters.

For the full earnings statement click on link.reuters.com/bew98v

($1 = 44.4 pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
