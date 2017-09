Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc has increased its stakes in its Aboitiz Power Corp and Union Bank of the Philippines units, buying shares at discounted prices, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/cyb55v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)