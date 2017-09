Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures expects its capital expenditure to reach 88 billion pesos ($2 billion) this year, up 49 percent from what was set for last year, and the bulk of which earmarked for power generation, the Malaya Business Insight reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.2000 pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)