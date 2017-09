ABS-CBN Corp, the Philippines’ biggest media conglomerate, has raised 6 billion pesos ($133 million) from a retail bond issue, in the first tranche of up to 10 billion pesos in debt sale approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

