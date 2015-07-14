PHILIPPINES PRESS-ADB, Philippine loan pipeline worth $1.42 bln in 2016, 2017 - Business Mirror

The Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank will be processing as much as $1.42 billion worth of loans in 2016 and 2017, the Business Mirror reported, citing data from the National Economic and Development Authority.

Projects to be funded by official development assistance loans from the Manila-based multilateral development bank amount to $620 million in 2016 and $800 million in 2017, covering three projects each year. (bit.ly/1K4MYrf)

