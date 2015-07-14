FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-ADB, Philippine loan pipeline worth $1.42 bln in 2016, 2017 - Business Mirror
July 14, 2015

PHILIPPINES PRESS-ADB, Philippine loan pipeline worth $1.42 bln in 2016, 2017 - Business Mirror

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank will be processing as much as $1.42 billion worth of loans in 2016 and 2017, the Business Mirror reported, citing data from the National Economic and Development Authority.

Projects to be funded by official development assistance loans from the Manila-based multilateral development bank amount to $620 million in 2016 and $800 million in 2017, covering three projects each year. (bit.ly/1K4MYrf)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

