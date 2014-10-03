FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-AES offers long-term solution to power crisis - Star
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 3, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-AES offers long-term solution to power crisis - Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine unit of American energy firm AES Corp is offering its battery energy storage technology as a possible long-term solution to the country’s worsening power supply deficiency, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

AES market business leader Neeraj Bhat said the company has also been offering the energy storage technology in other countries. “This project started prior to the emergency power issue. The BES is potentially part of the solution because it will free up capacity for energy generation. If we can get it in time for summer then we will contribute to the solution,” he said.

(bit.ly/1vfZfAI)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

