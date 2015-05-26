FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-AES may bid for Malampaya banked gas - Standard
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-AES may bid for Malampaya banked gas - Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AES Philippines, the local unit of AES Corp, may bid for the Malampaya banked gas in northwest Palawan, its first natural gas project in the country, The Standard reported, citing AES Philippines Managing Director Neeraj Bhat.

The Malampaya consortium, composed of Shell Philippines Exploration BV, Chevron Malampaya LLC, PNOC Exploration Corp and state-owned Philippine National Oil Co, is jointly offering the banked gas, which can fuel a natural gas plant with a capacity of 400 megawatts. (bit.ly/1PJ1JWK)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

