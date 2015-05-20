PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippines may put in $900 mln in China-led AIIB - Inquirer

The Philippines may contribute as much as $900 million to the capitalisation of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) if the Southeast Asian country pushes through with plans to be part of the China-led lender, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the ongoing negotiations on the establishment of AIIB. (bit.ly/1FmS7ZR)

