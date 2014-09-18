PHILIPPINES PRESS-Alliance Global to bid for a piece of $4.5 bln eco-city project - Inquirer

Alliance Global Group Inc is considering bidding for a piece of the 9,450-hectare (36.49 sq miles) Clark Green City in Pampanga province north of the capital, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, quoting company President Kingson Sian.

Clark Green City, which is estimated to require 200 billion pesos ($4.51 billion) of investments for developing the country’s first “smart, green and disaster-resilient” metropolis, is envisioned by state-run Bases Conversion Development Authority.

(bit.ly/1uatHeM)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.3000 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)