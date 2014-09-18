FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Alliance Global to bid for a piece of $4.5 bln eco-city project - Inquirer
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2014 / 1:12 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Alliance Global to bid for a piece of $4.5 bln eco-city project - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alliance Global Group Inc is considering bidding for a piece of the 9,450-hectare (36.49 sq miles) Clark Green City in Pampanga province north of the capital, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, quoting company President Kingson Sian.

Clark Green City, which is estimated to require 200 billion pesos ($4.51 billion) of investments for developing the country’s first “smart, green and disaster-resilient” metropolis, is envisioned by state-run Bases Conversion Development Authority.

(bit.ly/1uatHeM)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.3000 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.