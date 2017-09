The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of property developer Alphaland Corp after the company disclosed a dispute between its key shareholder Roberto Ongpin and British fund Ashmore stemming from a 2012 equity deal, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/qer26v)

----

