The management of Philippine developer Alphaland Corp has filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission against two executives of British fund Ashmore, an Alphaland shareholder, over an allegedly questionable 2012 equity deal, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)