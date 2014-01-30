PHILIPPINES PRESS-Alphaland sets stock rights offer price - BusinessWorld

Philippine property firm Alphaland Corp will conduct a stock rights offering for minority shareholders from Feb. 3 to 7 to prevent dilution of their stakes following a recent capital call, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported. The company will raise an estimated 270.8 million pesos ($5.99 million) by issuing 108 million shares at 2.50 pesos apiece.

($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos)