PHILIPPINES PRESS-Alphaland sets stock rights offer price - BusinessWorld
January 30, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Alphaland sets stock rights offer price - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine property firm Alphaland Corp will conduct a stock rights offering for minority shareholders from Feb. 3 to 7 to prevent dilution of their stakes following a recent capital call, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported. The company will raise an estimated 270.8 million pesos ($5.99 million) by issuing 108 million shares at 2.50 pesos apiece.

(link.reuters.com/kyx46v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

