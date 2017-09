London-based private equity fund Ashmore Group Plc is in talks with several parties, including a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, for the sale of its stake in Philippine property firm Alphaland Corp, the Philippine Star reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)