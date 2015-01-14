FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Industry group looking at 16 pct vehicle sales growth in 2015 - Philippine Star
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Industry group looking at 16 pct vehicle sales growth in 2015 - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vehicle assemblers see total sales growing by at least 16 percent in 2015 on sustained demand, the Philippine Star reported, citing the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc (CAMPI).

Industry group CAMPI, which lists the local units of Toyota Motor Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Ford Motor Co as its members, expects combined sales with the Truck Manufacturers Association Inc to reach 272,000 units this year from last year's all-time high of 234,747 units. (bit.ly/1BYCUNq)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.