Vehicle sales grew by nearly a fifth annually in April, driven by the strong performance of the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc and the Truck Manufacturers Association, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

