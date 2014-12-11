FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Four groups prequalify for $90 mln transport hub project - Malaya
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Four groups prequalify for $90 mln transport hub project - Malaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Four groups, including Ayala Land Inc, Filinvest Land Inc and Megawide Construction Corp, have qualified to bid for the Philippines’ 4 billion peso ($90 million) Integrated Transport System South Terminal Project, Malaya Business Insight reported.

Megawide has partnered with unlisted WM Property Management Inc to bid for the project while the fourth possible bidder is Datem Inc, the report said. (bit.ly/1DddluS)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5540 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.