The state-owned Government Service Insurance System, one of the two biggest Philippine pension funds, is opposing a Manila Bay reclamation project that two of the country’s largest property firms, SM Land Inc and Ayala Land Inc, want to undertake.

(link.reuters.com/muc34v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)