PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ayala Land reviews options on Manila Bay project bid - Malaya

Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines’ top developer, said it was reviewing “all options” to beat rival SM Land Inc’s $1.3 billion offer for a Manila Bay land reclamation project, the Malaya reported.

Ayala Land is hoping the Pasay City government will reconsider its decision rejecting a request to extend the Nov. 4 deadline to submit bids for the project. (Malaya)

