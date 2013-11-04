PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ayala Land reviews options on Manila Bay project bid - Malaya

Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines’ top developer, said it was reviewing “all options” to beat rival SM Land Inc’s $1.3 billion offer for a Manila Bay land reclamation project, the Malaya reported.
Ayala Land is hoping the Pasay City government will reconsider its decision rejecting a request to extend the Nov. 4 deadline to submit bids for the project. (Malaya)
Petron Malaysia sets $2 bln expansion plan - The Philippine Star
Cbank readies stiffer rules for foreign banks’ capitalisation - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)