PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ayala Land reviews options on Manila Bay project bid - Malaya
November 4, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines’ top developer, said it was reviewing “all options” to beat rival SM Land Inc’s $1.3 billion offer for a Manila Bay land reclamation project, the Malaya reported.

Ayala Land is hoping the Pasay City government will reconsider its decision rejecting a request to extend the Nov. 4 deadline to submit bids for the project. (Malaya)

(link.reuters.com/hek44v)

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Petron Malaysia sets $2 bln expansion plan - The Philippine Star

(link.reuters.com/cek44v)

----

Cbank readies stiffer rules for foreign banks’ capitalisation - Philippine Daily Inquirer

(link.reuters.com/wak44v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)

