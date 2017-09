A bill seeking to ease the entry of foreign banks in the country will strengthen local lenders through heightened competition and will allow the Philippine banking system to integrate with regional peers, a senior Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas official said, according to The Philippine Star.

(link.reuters.com/dac79v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)