Big banks’ average bad loans ratio in the Philippines dropped to 2.67 percent as of August from 3.05 percent a year earlier, despite record high lending, latest central bank data showed. (The Philippine Star)

(link.reuters.com/wys34v)

----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

Filipino consumers among world’s most optimistic - Philippine Daily Inquirer

(link.reuters.com/pys34v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)