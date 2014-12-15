PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine government to sell $807 mln worth of defence land- Inquirer

State-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) seeks to unlock more value out of the local property boom by putting on the auction block about 60 hectares (148.26 acres)of remaining land in the sprawling Bonifacio Global City southeast of the capital, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting the agency’s President Arnel Casanova.

At an estimated minimum value of 60,000 pesos ($1,348) per square meter at current prices, BCDA is looking to raise 36 billion pesos ($807.5 million) by selling lots in the business district. (bit.ly/1GnunER)

