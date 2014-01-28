FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ortigas group in talks with big banks on $132 mln debt sale - Inquirer
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ortigas group in talks with big banks on $132 mln debt sale - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The holding company of the Ortigas family, one of the Philippines’ richest clans, is in talks with the country’s big banks, including BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands, for a debt sale to raise 6 billion pesos ($132 million).

Unlisted OCLP Holdings will use the proceeds to finance ongoing expansion projects and refinance loans, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/vah46v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.3600 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
