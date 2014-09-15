PHILIPPINES PRESS-BDO Leasing plans $228 mln debt issue - Standard Today

BDO Leasing and Finance Inc, a unit of the Philippines’ largest lender by assets, BDO Unibank Inc, plans to raise 10 billion pesos ($227.6 million) via short-term commercial paper to refinance maturing debt and for relending, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported citing a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(bit.ly/1pfX5wg)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.9400 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)