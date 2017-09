Bloomberry Resorts Corp. said it expects to increase foot traffic in its Solaire Resorts and Casino project from below 12,000 with the completion of a $500-million expansion by the end of the year, which will double the number of rooms and gaming facilities, Manila Standard Today reported.

