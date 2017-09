The Philippine Stock Exchange has approved capital-raising activities of two big banks through stock rights offerings early next year: 25 billion pesos ($564 million) for Bank of the Philippine Islands and 15 billion pesos for Philippine National Bank. (link.reuters.com/quq55v)

