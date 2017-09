Revenue from the Philippines' business process outsourcing (BPO) industry hit a record $10 billion in 2013 on strong demand to serve traditional, English-speaking markets such as the United States, according to industry group Contact Center Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inqurier newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/geh98v)

