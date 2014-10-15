FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-CNN in tie-up deal with Philippine TV network - BusinessWorld
October 15, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-CNN in tie-up deal with Philippine TV network - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turner Broadcasting, which operates cable news network CNN, and Philippine broadcasting firm Nine Media Corp have teamed up to launch CNN Philippines, a local news channel that will start airing next year, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The report quoted CNN International Senior Vice-President Ellena Lee as saying that CNN Philippines is not intended to be a direct competitor to existing local news network organisations of ABS-CBN Corp and GMA Network Inc. (bit.ly/1sJ2Z0o)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

