PHILIPPINES PRESS-Casino revenue this year seen rising to $4.5 bln - Standard Today
March 3, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Casino revenue this year seen rising to $4.5 bln - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gaming revenue in the Philippines this year is forecast to hit $4.5 billion, from an estimated $2.5 billion last year, with the opening of more casinos in Manila in the second half, according to the state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR).

PAGCOR Chairman Cristino Naguiat sees gaming revenue hitting $7 billion over the next five years, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/gam37v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
