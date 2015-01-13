PHILIPPINES PRESS-Govt slaps Cebu Air $1.2 mln fine for flight woes - Standard Today

The Philippines’ Civil Aeronautics Board has fined low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air, owned and operated by Cebu Air Inc , 52.1 million pesos ($1.2 million) following last month’s delay and cancellation of several flights in Manila, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Cebu Pacific said it had not received a copy of the agency’s decision and thus could not comment on it.

