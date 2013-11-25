PHILIPPINES PRESS-Manila clears Incheon's bid for Cebu airport deal - Inquirer

The Philippines’ Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) has decided to allow South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp to participate in next week’s bidding for the $400 million deal to expand and operate the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Incheon, which has teamed up with Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp to undertake the project, has no "undue advantage" in the bidding as alleged by a rival, the DOTC ruled. (link.reuters.com/wes84v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)