The Philippine central bank has come up with a list of several possible measures that it may adopt in case an asset bubble emerges in the real estate sector and other industries, including a review of lending limits for banks, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/muv56v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)