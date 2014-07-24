PHILIPPINES PRESS-Malaysia's CIMB looking to acquire Al-Amanah Bank - Manila Bulletin

Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is looking to acquire the Philippines Al-Amanah Bank, which will require between 50 billion pesos to 100 billion pesos ($1.16-2.31 billion) in fresh investments to serve the country's Islamic financing needs, the Manila Bulletin reported, quoting Aleem Siddique Guiapal, director of the Muslim Economic Affairs of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. (bit.ly/1sUqDpY)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.2500 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)