FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Malaysia's CIMB looking to acquire Al-Amanah Bank - Manila Bulletin
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Malaysia's CIMB looking to acquire Al-Amanah Bank - Manila Bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is looking to acquire the Philippines Al-Amanah Bank, which will require between 50 billion pesos to 100 billion pesos ($1.16-2.31 billion) in fresh investments to serve the country's Islamic financing needs, the Manila Bulletin reported, quoting Aleem Siddique Guiapal, director of the Muslim Economic Affairs of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. (bit.ly/1sUqDpY)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.2500 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.