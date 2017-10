link.reuters.com/per82t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

PNB owner sells US-based Oceanic Bank - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/ner82t

----

Mining firms see no relief in revised mine rules - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/mer82t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)