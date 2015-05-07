FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five suppliers interested in $504 mln e-trike auction - BusinessWorld
May 7, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five suppliers interested in $504 mln e-trike auction - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The second auction for the $504 million contract to supply electric tricycles (e-trikes) has drawn proposals from five companies, the BusinessWorld reported, citing the energy department.

The companies which submitted proposals to supply 3,000 units of e-trikes, a project of the Asian Development Bank , are Japan's Uzushio Electric Co, China's Mulan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd, Taiwan's TECO Electric & Machinery Co Ltd, local firm CAMEC JCB Corp, and a joint venture of Invenic Inc and China's Jiang Siu Hansen Motor Co Ltd. The auction for the e-trike project follows a single stage, two-envelope bidding process. (bit.ly/1H0kEF8)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
