PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine Stock Exchange goes live with new trading system - BusinessWorld

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc is migrating on Monday to a new trading system powered by the NASDAQ OMX Group Inc, BusinessWorld reported, citing a statement.

Originally scheduled to go live on June 1, the launch date of the new trading engine PSEtrade XTS was pushed back to accommodate additional tests required by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1It8hQ2)

