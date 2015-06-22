FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine Stock Exchange goes live with new trading system - BusinessWorld
June 22, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine Stock Exchange goes live with new trading system - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc is migrating on Monday to a new trading system powered by the NASDAQ OMX Group Inc, BusinessWorld reported, citing a statement.

Originally scheduled to go live on June 1, the launch date of the new trading engine PSEtrade XTS was pushed back to accommodate additional tests required by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1It8hQ2)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

