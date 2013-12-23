FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-FDC seeks Megawide group's disqualification in airport bid-Star
December 23, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-FDC seeks Megawide group's disqualification in airport bid-Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp is seeking the disqualification of the consortium of Megawide Construction Corp and India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd from the Mactan-Cebu airport bidding, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

GMR and Philippine contractor Megawide emerged the likely winners of the $400 million airport terminal tender held on Dec. 12, beating six others including the FDC group that includes Changi Airports Saudi Ltd.

The FDC group submitted the second best offer for the project.

(link.reuters.com/qag65v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

