FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ruling on Cebu airport deal crucial to other PPP projects-Star
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ruling on Cebu airport deal crucial to other PPP projects-Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Filinvest Group and Changi Airports are confident that the Department of Transportation and Communications would act favourably on their petition to disqualify the best bidder for the 17.5-billion pesos ($392 million) Mactan Cebu international airport expansion project due to alleged conflict of interest, the Star reports.

Filinvest and Changi asked to disqualify the tandem of Megawide Construction Corp - GMR Infrastructure of India as well as First Philippine Airports Consortium that includes Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad for violating the bidding rules. (link.reuters.com/caq85v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.6700 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.