PHILIPPINES PRESS-Ruling on Cebu airport deal crucial to other PPP projects-Star

Filinvest Group and Changi Airports are confident that the Department of Transportation and Communications would act favourably on their petition to disqualify the best bidder for the 17.5-billion pesos ($392 million) Mactan Cebu international airport expansion project due to alleged conflict of interest, the Star reports.

Filinvest and Changi asked to disqualify the tandem of Megawide Construction Corp - GMR Infrastructure of India as well as First Philippine Airports Consortium that includes Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad for violating the bidding rules. (link.reuters.com/caq85v)

