Filinvest Land Inc is returning to the debt market this year to raise as much as eight billion pesos ($177 million) through seven- and 10-year bonds to refinance its debt and partly fund capital expenditure requirements, the BusinessWorld reported, citing a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1Floxk4)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.1200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom)