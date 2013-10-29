FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-First Pacific Group eyes Aquino-Cojuangco sugar mill - Star
October 29, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-First Pacific Group eyes Aquino-Cojuangco sugar mill - Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The group of Manuel Pangilinan, which owns some of the Philippines’ biggest firms and Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd, is looking at investment opportunities in the domestic sugar industry, including acquiring the Hacienda Luisita milling facility owned by the family of President Benigno Aquino.

(link.reuters.com/cyc34v)

----

Pension fund opposes Manila Bay project - Philippine Daily Inquirer

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

